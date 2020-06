Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom home in the Woodmere subdivision. This home features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and a large fenced in backyard! This home has a separate formal dining and formal living room. There is laminate wood flooring and tile flooring throughout the common areas. The kitchen has an eat-in-dinette area. The master bedroom is a great size. The master bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower. Washer/dryer is included in the rental. 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Small pets under 25 lbs welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.