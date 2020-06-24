4015 Hammock Bluff Cir

Amenities
This single story home with bonus room. Open floor plan includes SS appliances + refrigerator and (3) pendant light pre-wired at kitchen island, triple 8' pocket sliding glass door at lanai, upgraded Gourmet kitchen and cabinet package, tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Also included: whole house blinds, garage door opener & key less remote, and security system. Built w/ the Zip System moisture and air barrier. Also built w/ Advantech Subfloors on the 2nd floor. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550