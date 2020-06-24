4015 Hammock Bluff Cir

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool elevator refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This single story home with bonus room. Open floor plan includes SS appliances + refrigerator and (3) pendant light pre-wired at kitchen island, triple 8' pocket sliding glass door at lanai, upgraded Gourmet kitchen and cabinet package, tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Also included: whole house blinds, garage door opener & key less remote, and security system. Built w/ the Zip System moisture and air barrier. Also built w/ Advantech Subfloors on the 2nd floor. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550