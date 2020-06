Amenities

This beautifully furnished and decorated condo offers direct river views of the St. Johns River. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and all the luxury you would expect to find in the 5-star highrise with concierge service, business center, guest suite, fitness center w/saunas and steam rooms, pool and tennis courts. Walk to sporting events, theatre & restaurants. Also, included in rent is water & sewer, basic cable and electric usage.