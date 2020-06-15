400 BAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Luxury high rise condo at The Berkman Plaza in downtown Jacksonville. The 10th floor provides excellent views up and down Bay St's shops, restaurants and all the way down to the sports complex (TIAA field, Vertans Memorial Arena and Daily's Place Arena). This unit has been updated with hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms, travertine floors in the kitchen. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and a new HVAC less than a year old. Enjoy the added features of a pool, sauna, fitness center, wine cellar, 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES and a 24hr concierge service makes this a highly desired place to call home. Don't forget to visit the River Lounge on the 21st floor to enjoy the water view up and down the St. Johns River.