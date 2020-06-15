All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

400 BAY ST

400 West Bay Street · (904) 838-3134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Luxury high rise condo at The Berkman Plaza in downtown Jacksonville. The 10th floor provides excellent views up and down Bay St's shops, restaurants and all the way down to the sports complex (TIAA field, Vertans Memorial Arena and Daily's Place Arena). This unit has been updated with hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms, travertine floors in the kitchen. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and a new HVAC less than a year old. Enjoy the added features of a pool, sauna, fitness center, wine cellar, 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES and a 24hr concierge service makes this a highly desired place to call home. Don't forget to visit the River Lounge on the 21st floor to enjoy the water view up and down the St. Johns River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 BAY ST have any available units?
400 BAY ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 BAY ST have?
Some of 400 BAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
400 BAY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 BAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 400 BAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 400 BAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 400 BAY ST does offer parking.
Does 400 BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 BAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 BAY ST have a pool?
Yes, 400 BAY ST has a pool.
Does 400 BAY ST have accessible units?
No, 400 BAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 400 BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
