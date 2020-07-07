All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

3978 Bent Grass Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful stone-front, single family home offers approximately 2,268 sq ft of living space with Formal Living and Dining Room! The floor plan includes 4-bedrooms, 2-baths, an eat-in kitchen, and a pass thru beautiful stone fireplace in the family room and the enclosed sun room. Kitchen offers black appliances to include a dishwasher. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms and sun room. Corner lot allows for large privacy fence in back yard. The 2-car attached garage provides extra room for storage plus extra wide driveway for additional parking . A must see. Renters Insurance Required... Pets Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Bent Grass Road have any available units?
3978 Bent Grass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3978 Bent Grass Road have?
Some of 3978 Bent Grass Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Bent Grass Road currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Bent Grass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Bent Grass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3978 Bent Grass Road is pet friendly.
Does 3978 Bent Grass Road offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Bent Grass Road offers parking.
Does 3978 Bent Grass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3978 Bent Grass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Bent Grass Road have a pool?
No, 3978 Bent Grass Road does not have a pool.
Does 3978 Bent Grass Road have accessible units?
No, 3978 Bent Grass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Bent Grass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Bent Grass Road has units with dishwashers.

