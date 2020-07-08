3967 Hillstead Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath Available soon! - Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home comes fully equipped with washer/dryer, and all kitchen appliances. Centrally located on a quiet street with easy access to dining and shopping. This home boasts over 2000 square feet of livable space with spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Truly a must see that will not last long! Schedule your appointment to view today.



**Home is currently being painted a neutral grey throughout, photos coming soon.**



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902064)