Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3967 Hillstead Lane

3967 Hillstead Lane · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3967 Hillstead Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3967 Hillstead Lane · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath Available soon! - Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home comes fully equipped with washer/dryer, and all kitchen appliances. Centrally located on a quiet street with easy access to dining and shopping. This home boasts over 2000 square feet of livable space with spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Truly a must see that will not last long! Schedule your appointment to view today.

**Home is currently being painted a neutral grey throughout, photos coming soon.**

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have any available units?
3967 Hillstead Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3967 Hillstead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Hillstead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Hillstead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane offer parking?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3967 Hillstead Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have a pool?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have accessible units?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3967 Hillstead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3967 Hillstead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
