3914 LIONHEART DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage in the gated Ironwood community. Spacious living area features a fireplace, open kitchen upgraded with Corian counters, screened patio with lake view, and washer and dryer included. The master bedroom and bath are a relaxing getaway with a gorgeous tray ceiling in the bedroom, and a garden tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet in the bathroom. Central location close to Tinseltown, St. Johns Town Center and easy access to downtown. the whole house just installed laminate hardwood floor. No carpet. Nice water view