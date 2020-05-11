All apartments in Jacksonville
3914 LIONHEART DR
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:01 PM

3914 LIONHEART DR

3914 Lionheart Drive · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3914 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage in the gated Ironwood community. Spacious living area features a fireplace, open kitchen upgraded with Corian counters, screened patio with lake view, and washer and dryer included. The master bedroom and bath are a relaxing getaway with a gorgeous tray ceiling in the bedroom, and a garden tub, double vanities and a walk-in closet in the bathroom. Central location close to Tinseltown, St. Johns Town Center and easy access to downtown. the whole house just installed laminate hardwood floor. No carpet. Nice water view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3914 LIONHEART DR has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3914 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3914 LIONHEART DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3914 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR does offer parking.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3914 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.
