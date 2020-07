Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 3/2 with Hardwood Floors Don't wait. - Very Special & spacious 3/2 with Beautiful Wood floors and open floor plan. A must see to believe. This location is not far from the interstate for easy access around the city but out far enough away from the hustle and bustle.



Available: July-01-2020



Pets possible with permission.

Lease prep fee $75



Directions:

From I-95, take 9A South. Exit Alta Dr. and turn left(north). Turn right on New Berlin Road. Bear left at fork at Cedar Pt. Road. Cedar Glen Community is on the Right. turn Left onto Marsh Glen house



www.wrcrownprop.com to complete a application



(RLNE2529106)