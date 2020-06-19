All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3900 Mission Drive, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3900 Mission Drive, #2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

3900 Mission Drive, #2

3900 Mission Drive · (904) 514-2747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3900 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Light filled condo with wonderful views of the landscaped grounds. Expansive patio provides a great place to relax. Large Living/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen. Lovely gated community in a convenient location with great amenities including a pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and condo association fees paid by the owner.
Enter an enclave on 21 lush acres, highlighted by beautiful fountains and tropical landscaping. Join your friends on the spacious sundeck of a relaxing outdoor pool. Or come inside to a 65' heated indoor pool and entertainment area. Socialize at the barbecue and lounge areas at both pools. Enhance your health and well-being in the all-new state-of-the-art fitness center. Gather with neighbors and family at an all new clubhouse. Challenge new friends to a pickup game of basketball or beach volleyball, while the children enjoy a playground of their own. Come live, come play, come home to all this at The Colony at San Jose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have any available units?
3900 Mission Drive, #2 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have?
Some of 3900 Mission Drive, #2's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Mission Drive, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Mission Drive, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Mission Drive, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 offer parking?
No, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 has a pool.
Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have accessible units?
No, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Mission Drive, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Mission Drive, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3900 Mission Drive, #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity