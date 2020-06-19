3900 Mission Drive, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Light filled condo with wonderful views of the landscaped grounds. Expansive patio provides a great place to relax. Large Living/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen. Lovely gated community in a convenient location with great amenities including a pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and condo association fees paid by the owner.

Enter an enclave on 21 lush acres, highlighted by beautiful fountains and tropical landscaping. Join your friends on the spacious sundeck of a relaxing outdoor pool. Or come inside to a 65' heated indoor pool and entertainment area. Socialize at the barbecue and lounge areas at both pools. Enhance your health and well-being in the all-new state-of-the-art fitness center. Gather with neighbors and family at an all new clubhouse. Challenge new friends to a pickup game of basketball or beach volleyball, while the children enjoy a playground of their own. Come live, come play, come home to all this at The Colony at San Jose.