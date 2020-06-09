All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 389 CANDLEBARK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
389 CANDLEBARK DR
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

389 CANDLEBARK DR

389 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

389 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath Waterleaf home on the water with the 4th bedroom upstairs looking out over the water fully fenced backyard master suite on the first floor large beautiful kitchen with Corian countertops family room overlooking the patio with formal dining room 2 car garage stainless appliances large covered patio over looking the lake gorgeous sunsets home has 2028 square feet of living space very clean will not want to miss this one and includes monthly lawn service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
389 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 389 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
389 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 389 CANDLEBARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 389 CANDLEBARK DR offers parking.
Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 389 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 389 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 389 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 CANDLEBARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia