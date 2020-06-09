389 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath Waterleaf home on the water with the 4th bedroom upstairs looking out over the water fully fenced backyard master suite on the first floor large beautiful kitchen with Corian countertops family room overlooking the patio with formal dining room 2 car garage stainless appliances large covered patio over looking the lake gorgeous sunsets home has 2028 square feet of living space very clean will not want to miss this one and includes monthly lawn service