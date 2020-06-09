389 CANDLEBARK DR

389 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath Waterleaf home on the water with the 4th bedroom upstairs looking out over the water fully fenced backyard master suite on the first floor large beautiful kitchen with Corian countertops family room overlooking the patio with formal dining room 2 car garage stainless appliances large covered patio over looking the lake gorgeous sunsets home has 2028 square feet of living space very clean will not want to miss this one and includes monthly lawn service
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
