3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST

Charming Avondale bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main home (1,596 heated sq. ft), and a detached garage studio apartment (additional 256 ht sq. feet) unit with small kitchen and bathroom. Home is situated on a double lot with fenced backyard and mature trees. Home has beautiful refinished hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, fireplace, and a sun room connecting to the master bedroom. Many built-ins throughout the home and reading nooks add to the character. Walking distance to Boone Park, and Florida College Kent Campus, shops of Avondale and trendy eateries in this highly desirable neighborhood. Minutes away from NAS Jacksonville, downtown and MORE!!!!!