All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST

3858 Hollingsworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3858 Hollingsworth Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Avondale bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main home (1,596 heated sq. ft), and a detached garage studio apartment (additional 256 ht sq. feet) unit with small kitchen and bathroom. Home is situated on a double lot with fenced backyard and mature trees. Home has beautiful refinished hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, fireplace, and a sun room connecting to the master bedroom. Many built-ins throughout the home and reading nooks add to the character. Walking distance to Boone Park, and Florida College Kent Campus, shops of Avondale and trendy eateries in this highly desirable neighborhood. Minutes away from NAS Jacksonville, downtown and MORE!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have any available units?
3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have?
Some of 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST offers parking.
Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have a pool?
No, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have accessible units?
No, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia