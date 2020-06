Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this great starter home that features new appliances, new roof and new flooring. This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath offers a living room, family room and an inside separate laundry/storage room. Washer/Dryer connections. Enjoy summer bar-b-ques in a spacious fenced in back yard. Close to Phillips Hwy, Walmart and minutes from Downtown. Available February 10th. Non-aggressive breeds will be considered.