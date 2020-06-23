All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

3844 OAK ST

3844 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3844 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Almost 100 year old concrete and stucco bungalow Ideally located within walking distance to Shoppes of Avondale, Pine Grove Market, Orsay, South Kitchen, Ale Pie House. Boone Park lies at the end of the block. Hardwood floors in common rooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Energy smart with natural gas water heater, stove, and HVAC. Attic Insulation and automatic attic vent fan. Flat screen brackets in three rooms and two TVs available. Big Master with en-suite full bath. 2nd BR has office or nursery attached. The updated main bath has a tub and shower.There is a large deck with planters and ramp to the drive. large amount of storage is available in the building in the rear.Yard maintenance is provide twice monthly. The neighbors are nice and look out for each other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 OAK ST have any available units?
3844 OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 OAK ST have?
Some of 3844 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
3844 OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 3844 OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3844 OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 3844 OAK ST offers parking.
Does 3844 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3844 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 3844 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 3844 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 3844 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 OAK ST has units with dishwashers.
