Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Rare rental at Villages of San Jose. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in gated community. Master suite on first floor, kitchen, great room, half bath, laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and loft. Plenty of storage, private patio w/storage closet. Soaring ceilings in great room. Loft overlooks great room. One covered parking place and one assigned outdoor space. Beautiful grounds and amenities. Private and peaceful!