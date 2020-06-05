All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:57 PM

3827 Cambay Place

3827 Cambay Place · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Cambay Place, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute, Florida-style cottage with a huge fenced backyard will surprise and delight you! Enjoy this fully renovated kitchen with granite counters, a tile back splash with a goose-neck faucet, and upgraded appliances and cabinetry with deluxe pulls and accent glass insert doors! The attached dining space is elevated by a gorgeous lighting fixture! The bathroom offers plenty of space. Only a short drive to shopping and dining with easy access to I-295, you can make the most of the greater Jacksonville area! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Cambay Place have any available units?
3827 Cambay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3827 Cambay Place currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Cambay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Cambay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Cambay Place is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Cambay Place offer parking?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not offer parking.
Does 3827 Cambay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Cambay Place have a pool?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Cambay Place have accessible units?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Cambay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Cambay Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 Cambay Place does not have units with air conditioning.
