3827 Cambay Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

This cute, Florida-style cottage with a huge fenced backyard will surprise and delight you! Enjoy this fully renovated kitchen with granite counters, a tile back splash with a goose-neck faucet, and upgraded appliances and cabinetry with deluxe pulls and accent glass insert doors! The attached dining space is elevated by a gorgeous lighting fixture! The bathroom offers plenty of space. Only a short drive to shopping and dining with easy access to I-295, you can make the most of the greater Jacksonville area! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.