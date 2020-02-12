All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3812 TYNDALE DRIVE

3812 Tyndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Tyndale Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come home to Cedar Hills - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a 1 car garage and lots of charm! All the bedrooms offer carpet and there are beautiful wooden floors throughout the rest of the home. The living room is nice sized and is open to the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen is super cute and offers all appliances! The back yard is a great size. The home is price right!!

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application $50.00

check federatedmanagementgroup.com for additional application requirements

(RLNE3154719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have any available units?
3812 TYNDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 TYNDALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 TYNDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
