3812 TYNDALE DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come home to Cedar Hills - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a 1 car garage and lots of charm! All the bedrooms offer carpet and there are beautiful wooden floors throughout the rest of the home. The living room is nice sized and is open to the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen is super cute and offers all appliances! The back yard is a great size. The home is price right!!



$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

Application $50.00



check federatedmanagementgroup.com for additional application requirements



(RLNE3154719)