Jacksonville, FL
3802 HARTWOOD LN
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

3802 HARTWOOD LN

3802 Hartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Hartwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious one owner home on cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath home! Comes with hardwood floors and NEW carpets! Complete stainless kitchen appliances, tile back splash and a true vent that vents outside the house. Inside laundry with front load washer and dryer. Close to Downtown JAX, easy drive to St Johns Town Center for shopping, business, hospitals, major roads and the BEACH and much more! Ironwood is a Gated community features, swimming pools, gym, playground and jogging paths and walkways. Drapes can be removed if desired, all windows have 2'' faux wood blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have any available units?
3802 HARTWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have?
Some of 3802 HARTWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 HARTWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
3802 HARTWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 HARTWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 3802 HARTWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 3802 HARTWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 HARTWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 3802 HARTWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 3802 HARTWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 HARTWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 HARTWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.

