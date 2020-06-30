3802 HARTWOOD LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and spacious one owner home on cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath home! Comes with hardwood floors and NEW carpets! Complete stainless kitchen appliances, tile back splash and a true vent that vents outside the house. Inside laundry with front load washer and dryer. Close to Downtown JAX, easy drive to St Johns Town Center for shopping, business, hospitals, major roads and the BEACH and much more! Ironwood is a Gated community features, swimming pools, gym, playground and jogging paths and walkways. Drapes can be removed if desired, all windows have 2'' faux wood blinds.