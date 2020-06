Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Adorable Condo in the Heart of Mandarin-A must see! - Adorable 2/2.5 in the heart of Mandarin. Remodeled kitchen and baths including 12' tile and maple cabinets. Downstairs has combined dining and living room with fireplace, kitchen, and a powder room. Upstairs has Master BR with shower, second bdrm and full bath. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. A must see!



