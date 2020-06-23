All apartments in Jacksonville
3773 CASITAS DR
3773 CASITAS DR

3773 Casitas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3773 Casitas Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME HOME to VIZCAYA with beautiful red tile roof!!! From the moment you enter the two-story foyer boasting gleaming wood floors you feel right at home in this perfect Yardley model. Entertainers dream with spacious open floor plan, large great room, eat-in gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and a private lanai--all overlooking private nature preserve. Large end-unit with landscaped side entrance. Beautiful open staircase takes you up to your huge luxurious owner's suite with a roomy walk-in closet and a lavishly appointed master bath. Two generous guest bedrooms with guest bath, and conveniently located 2nd floor laundry complete the second floor. Two car garage with attic storage space. Enjoy life in this gated community, with pool, fitness center and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3773 CASITAS DR have any available units?
3773 CASITAS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3773 CASITAS DR have?
Some of 3773 CASITAS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 CASITAS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3773 CASITAS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3773 CASITAS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3773 CASITAS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3773 CASITAS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3773 CASITAS DR offers parking.
Does 3773 CASITAS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3773 CASITAS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3773 CASITAS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3773 CASITAS DR has a pool.
Does 3773 CASITAS DR have accessible units?
No, 3773 CASITAS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3773 CASITAS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3773 CASITAS DR has units with dishwashers.
