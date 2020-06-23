3773 CASITAS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME to VIZCAYA with beautiful red tile roof!!! From the moment you enter the two-story foyer boasting gleaming wood floors you feel right at home in this perfect Yardley model. Entertainers dream with spacious open floor plan, large great room, eat-in gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and a private lanai--all overlooking private nature preserve. Large end-unit with landscaped side entrance. Beautiful open staircase takes you up to your huge luxurious owner's suite with a roomy walk-in closet and a lavishly appointed master bath. Two generous guest bedrooms with guest bath, and conveniently located 2nd floor laundry complete the second floor. Two car garage with attic storage space. Enjoy life in this gated community, with pool, fitness center and club house.