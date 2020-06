Amenities

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION!!Super clean townhome with tranquil lake view! Open deck off of living room situated over the water. Feed the turtles and have your morning coffee watching the sunrise. 3 bedroom 2,5 bath end unit with lots of upgrades.new carpet, New interior paint more&more!Close to schools, parks, highways, shopping and the beaches! Bring your family and furniture and move right in.Includes yard care $300 non-refundable pet fee. ONLY SMALL PETS!!