Jacksonville, FL
3724 Star Leaf Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

3724 Star Leaf Road

3724 Star Leaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Star Leaf Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1154634

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. 2 story with open floorplan, kitchen with breakfast area and bar. Indoor laundry, fabulous master with 2 walk-in closets, garden tub and seperate shower.
|Amenities: Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Dishwasher,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Star Leaf Road have any available units?
3724 Star Leaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Star Leaf Road have?
Some of 3724 Star Leaf Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Star Leaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Star Leaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Star Leaf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Star Leaf Road is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Star Leaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Star Leaf Road offers parking.
Does 3724 Star Leaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Star Leaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Star Leaf Road have a pool?
No, 3724 Star Leaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Star Leaf Road have accessible units?
No, 3724 Star Leaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Star Leaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Star Leaf Road has units with dishwashers.

