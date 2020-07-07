All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3724 Lilly Rd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3724 Lilly Rd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3724 Lilly Rd S

3724 Lilly Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
St. Nicholas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3724 Lilly Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33121d8006 ----
This beautiful 3/2 home features a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, central a/c and w/d conn. Also check out that amazing back porch, perfect for entertainment! Pet friendly with approval & deposit. Apply online today! **25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 3/15!!**

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Lilly Rd S have any available units?
3724 Lilly Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Lilly Rd S have?
Some of 3724 Lilly Rd S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Lilly Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Lilly Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Lilly Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Lilly Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Lilly Rd S offer parking?
No, 3724 Lilly Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Lilly Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Lilly Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Lilly Rd S have a pool?
No, 3724 Lilly Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Lilly Rd S have accessible units?
No, 3724 Lilly Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Lilly Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Lilly Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia