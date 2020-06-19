3721 Rogero.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Clean home with spacious back yard - Take one step inside and you'll want to make this house your home! This stunning 3-bed, 1.5-bath home offers charming hardwood floors and painted walls, a large kitchen to accommodate an informal eating area as well as a separate dining room that looks out onto the spacious and lush backyard. This home also offers a screened in back patio and fenced back yard. As well as a playground and park right next door- perfect for playing children! Located on Rogero Road, close to Fort Caroline Elementary as well as an easy drive to both Downtown and the Beaches. Minutes from the Wonderwood Expressway, this house is a quiet retreat right in the city! Call or text Wendy for a showing today 904-425-7253.



(RLNE5757383)