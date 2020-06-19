All apartments in Jacksonville
3721 Rogero.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

3721 Rogero

3721 Rogero Road · (904) 425-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3721 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3721 Rogero · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Clean home with spacious back yard - Take one step inside and you'll want to make this house your home! This stunning 3-bed, 1.5-bath home offers charming hardwood floors and painted walls, a large kitchen to accommodate an informal eating area as well as a separate dining room that looks out onto the spacious and lush backyard. This home also offers a screened in back patio and fenced back yard. As well as a playground and park right next door- perfect for playing children! Located on Rogero Road, close to Fort Caroline Elementary as well as an easy drive to both Downtown and the Beaches. Minutes from the Wonderwood Expressway, this house is a quiet retreat right in the city! Call or text Wendy for a showing today 904-425-7253.

(RLNE5757383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3721 Rogero have any available units?
3721 Rogero has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3721 Rogero currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Rogero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Rogero pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Rogero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3721 Rogero offer parking?
No, 3721 Rogero does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Rogero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Rogero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Rogero have a pool?
No, 3721 Rogero does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Rogero have accessible units?
No, 3721 Rogero does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Rogero have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Rogero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Rogero have units with air conditioning?
No, 3721 Rogero does not have units with air conditioning.

