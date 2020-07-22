3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Convenience, maintenance free living, and modern luxury await you in this adorable townhouse located in North Jacksonville. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the second level allowing an ideal gathering area and spacious kitchen downstairs with open concept living and half bath for guests. Screened lanai and relaxing views. No need to hunt for a parking space - one car attached garage with additional parking in your own driveway. Community pool to unwind and cool off, playground for the little ones and social events for an active community where the neighbors are always enjoying the Florida lifestyle or biking to the 350 acre Sheffield Park located minutes away. RiverCity Marketplace, UF Heath North, JIA, sprawling beaches and State Parks are within 20 minutes to minimize commute.