Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

3716 American Holly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3716 American Holly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Convenience, maintenance free living, and modern luxury await you in this adorable townhouse located in North Jacksonville. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the second level allowing an ideal gathering area and spacious kitchen downstairs with open concept living and half bath for guests. Screened lanai and relaxing views. No need to hunt for a parking space - one car attached garage with additional parking in your own driveway. Community pool to unwind and cool off, playground for the little ones and social events for an active community where the neighbors are always enjoying the Florida lifestyle or biking to the 350 acre Sheffield Park located minutes away. RiverCity Marketplace, UF Heath North, JIA, sprawling beaches and State Parks are within 20 minutes to minimize commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have any available units?
3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have?
Some of 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD pet-friendly?
No, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers parking.
Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have a pool?
Yes, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has a pool.
Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have accessible units?
No, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has units with dishwashers.
