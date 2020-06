37 E 44TH ST

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace range

BEST AVAILABLE REMODELED RENTAL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN WHICH CAN EASILY BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. LARGE DRIVEWAY WITH FENCED BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY. LARGE KITCHEN CABINETS, WOOD FLOORS, TILED BATHROOM SHOWER, SEPARATE DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM. LARGE CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO DOWN TOWN, PORT OF JACKSONVILLE, JAX ZOO, AIRPORT AND ABOUT 20 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. AVAILABLE NOW. REQUIRES 3 TIMES THE RENTAL RATE FOR RENTAL INCOME AND A 1 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT. SORRY NO PETS.