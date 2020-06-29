All apartments in Jacksonville
3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR

3690 Kirkpatrick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2 bedroom, 2 bath ground second floor condo in gated community of Willow Ridge. Community pool and Play ground. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have any available units?
3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have?
Some of 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR offer parking?
No, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR has a pool.
Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have accessible units?
No, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3690 KIRKPATRICK CIR has units with dishwashers.

