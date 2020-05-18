3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Hillcrest Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. - BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Hillcrest Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. A perfect community with easy commutes to both Naval Bases and 9A. This stylish home has a numerous upgrades through the entire house. The Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar and a dinning room. Open floor plan. Master bath has large soaking tub. New washer and dryer included. Nice back porch, one car garage and much, much more. This unit provides elegance at a more than reasonable rate. It won't last long at this price! All neighborhood fees included



(RLNE4737780)