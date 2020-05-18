All apartments in Jacksonville
3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr.
3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr.

3676 Hartsfield Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3676 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Hillcrest Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. - BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Hillcrest Townhome with over 1700 sq ft of living space and tons of upgrades. A perfect community with easy commutes to both Naval Bases and 9A. This stylish home has a numerous upgrades through the entire house. The Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar and a dinning room. Open floor plan. Master bath has large soaking tub. New washer and dryer included. Nice back porch, one car garage and much, much more. This unit provides elegance at a more than reasonable rate. It won't last long at this price! All neighborhood fees included

(RLNE4737780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have any available units?
3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have?
Some of 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have a pool?
No, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3676 Hartsfield Forest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
