Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR
3671 Kirkpatrick Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3671 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This three bedroom two bathroom rental is a ground floor unit with all the appeal you could want from a condo. This unit sits on the water for a relaxing time after a hard day of work!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have any available units?
3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR offer parking?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR has a pool.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have accessible units?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3671 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
