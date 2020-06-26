3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Willow Ridge - This is a ground level 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo rent ready now!!



Open floor plan with living/dining space and kitchen open. This is a split bedroom floor plans to give some privacy to the master suite. All new Stainless Stove, Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator. Double sink/Garbage disposal and dishwasher included. Full-size Laundry Equipment included for tenant usage.



Small outdoor patio. Community pool and play area. Gated community with no outlets, keeps traffic to a minimal and safe for the kids to play. Hotwire Internet and Dish TV only options for tenants in this community!! Active HOA and CC&R's.



Call our office to schedule a showing to view. All applications are at our apply using our www.compasspmg.com website.



Requirements for renting:



Near to or better than a 600 credit score

No evictions or collections from previous landlords,

Rental history in good standing for the past 5 years,

Proof of income (bank statements or check stubs) 3 times or better the rental rate of $950.00



Pet Policy: Dogs-Breed restrictions / Cats ok $200.00 fee per pet due at lease signing $20.00 per month pet rent.



The ONLY cable vendor is only with Hotwire Communication (800) 355-5668.



Water included with rent.



(RLNE4931901)