3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5

3670 Kirkpatrick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3670 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Willow Ridge - This is a ground level 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo rent ready now!!

Open floor plan with living/dining space and kitchen open. This is a split bedroom floor plans to give some privacy to the master suite. All new Stainless Stove, Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator. Double sink/Garbage disposal and dishwasher included. Full-size Laundry Equipment included for tenant usage.

Small outdoor patio. Community pool and play area. Gated community with no outlets, keeps traffic to a minimal and safe for the kids to play. Hotwire Internet and Dish TV only options for tenants in this community!! Active HOA and CC&R's.

Call our office to schedule a showing to view. All applications are at our apply using our www.compasspmg.com website.

Requirements for renting:

Near to or better than a 600 credit score
No evictions or collections from previous landlords,
Rental history in good standing for the past 5 years,
Proof of income (bank statements or check stubs) 3 times or better the rental rate of $950.00

Pet Policy: Dogs-Breed restrictions / Cats ok $200.00 fee per pet due at lease signing $20.00 per month pet rent.

The ONLY cable vendor is only with Hotwire Communication (800) 355-5668.

Water included with rent.

(RLNE4931901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have any available units?
3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have?
Some of 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 offer parking?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 has a pool.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have accessible units?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 Kirkpatrick Circle #5 has units with dishwashers.
