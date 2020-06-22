3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

3/2 Condo in sought after Willow Ridge - Bright and airy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the sought after Willow Ridge neighborhood just off of Wilson Blvd at the beltway. Upon entering your new home, you will be immediately greeted by the very large living area which is spacious yet creates a cozy feeling.

This unit is in fantastic shape and features a spacious and open floor plan with split bedrooms for ultimate privacy that are all sized perfectly, and master suite includes a large walk-in closet. The living room is nicely sized and is open to the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen includes modern stylish cabinets, a breakfast bar and sharp black appliances. Appliances included are an over-the-range microwave, stove, dishwasher and a spacious refrigerator.

The unit has been painted a bright modern grey with pops of white trim throughout perfect for any decor. Sliding glass doors just off of the living area open up to patio with small storage area. this home includes W/D Connections



(RLNE4868550)