Jacksonville, FL
3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8

3670 Kirpatrick Drive · (904) 288-9293
Jacksonville
Cedar Hills
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3670 Kirpatrick Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3/2 Condo in sought after Willow Ridge - Bright and airy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the sought after Willow Ridge neighborhood just off of Wilson Blvd at the beltway. Upon entering your new home, you will be immediately greeted by the very large living area which is spacious yet creates a cozy feeling.
This unit is in fantastic shape and features a spacious and open floor plan with split bedrooms for ultimate privacy that are all sized perfectly, and master suite includes a large walk-in closet. The living room is nicely sized and is open to the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen includes modern stylish cabinets, a breakfast bar and sharp black appliances. Appliances included are an over-the-range microwave, stove, dishwasher and a spacious refrigerator.
The unit has been painted a bright modern grey with pops of white trim throughout perfect for any decor. Sliding glass doors just off of the living area open up to patio with small storage area. this home includes W/D Connections

(RLNE4868550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have any available units?
3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have?
Some of 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 currently offering any rent specials?
3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 pet-friendly?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 offer parking?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 does not offer parking.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have a pool?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 does not have a pool.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have accessible units?
No, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 Kirkpatrick Cir #8 has units with dishwashers.
