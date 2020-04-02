All apartments in Jacksonville
3665 Smithfield St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3665 Smithfield St

3665 Smithfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Smithfield Street, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful, newly renovated 3/2 single family house in Bowden/University area! - Beautiful single family house for rent in University Blvd area! Newly renovated 3B/2B with 1 car garage. Brand new tile flooring throughout, with a fresh coat of paint to accentuate! Living/dining combo. All bedrooms with walk in closets. Both the bathrooms have a bathtub. Kitchen appliances includes Refrigerator, Ceramic cooktop stove, microwave and dishwasher. House surrounded by mature trees. Tenant to maintain Lawn!

(RLNE4640889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Smithfield St have any available units?
3665 Smithfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 Smithfield St have?
Some of 3665 Smithfield St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Smithfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Smithfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Smithfield St pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Smithfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3665 Smithfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3665 Smithfield St offers parking.
Does 3665 Smithfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Smithfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Smithfield St have a pool?
No, 3665 Smithfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3665 Smithfield St have accessible units?
No, 3665 Smithfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Smithfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 Smithfield St has units with dishwashers.
