3665 Smithfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful, newly renovated 3/2 single family house in Bowden/University area! - Beautiful single family house for rent in University Blvd area! Newly renovated 3B/2B with 1 car garage. Brand new tile flooring throughout, with a fresh coat of paint to accentuate! Living/dining combo. All bedrooms with walk in closets. Both the bathrooms have a bathtub. Kitchen appliances includes Refrigerator, Ceramic cooktop stove, microwave and dishwasher. House surrounded by mature trees. Tenant to maintain Lawn!



(RLNE4640889)