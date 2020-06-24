All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3665 Bramble Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3665 Bramble Road

3665 Bramble Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Bramble Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home asso

(RLNE4598131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Bramble Road have any available units?
3665 Bramble Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 Bramble Road have?
Some of 3665 Bramble Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Bramble Road currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Bramble Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Bramble Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3665 Bramble Road is pet friendly.
Does 3665 Bramble Road offer parking?
Yes, 3665 Bramble Road offers parking.
Does 3665 Bramble Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Bramble Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Bramble Road have a pool?
Yes, 3665 Bramble Road has a pool.
Does 3665 Bramble Road have accessible units?
No, 3665 Bramble Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Bramble Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 Bramble Road has units with dishwashers.
