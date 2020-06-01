All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir

3660 Hartsfield Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cosmopolitan 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage in Arlington Hills/Ft Caroline - Great location and community!!! This designer townhome offers an outstanding array of standard features. This home is an End Unit and features full stucco exterior, tile in all wet areas, a 1 car attached garage, granite kitchen countertops, garden tub in master bath, separate dining room, walk-in pantry, full black appliances package plus washer and dryer and much more. Perfect home for Holiday entertaining. Great house, Great Value and No lawn work! Location is convenient to Mayport, Universities, Beaches and St Johns Town Center. Call for an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2513403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have any available units?
3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have?
Some of 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir offers parking.
Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have a pool?
No, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have accessible units?
No, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

