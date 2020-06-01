3660 Hartsfield Forest Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage bathtub

Cosmopolitan 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage in Arlington Hills/Ft Caroline - Great location and community!!! This designer townhome offers an outstanding array of standard features. This home is an End Unit and features full stucco exterior, tile in all wet areas, a 1 car attached garage, granite kitchen countertops, garden tub in master bath, separate dining room, walk-in pantry, full black appliances package plus washer and dryer and much more. Perfect home for Holiday entertaining. Great house, Great Value and No lawn work! Location is convenient to Mayport, Universities, Beaches and St Johns Town Center. Call for an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2513403)