All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3643 MORRIS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3643 MORRIS AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3643 MORRIS AVE

3643 Morris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3643 Morris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 MORRIS AVE have any available units?
3643 MORRIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 MORRIS AVE have?
Some of 3643 MORRIS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 MORRIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3643 MORRIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 MORRIS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 MORRIS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3643 MORRIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3643 MORRIS AVE offers parking.
Does 3643 MORRIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 MORRIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 MORRIS AVE have a pool?
No, 3643 MORRIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3643 MORRIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3643 MORRIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 MORRIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 MORRIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia