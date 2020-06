Amenities

Beautiful home located in the prestigious Victoria Lakes community filled with amenities and a community pool. This home is a 3 bed/2 bath + a study. It has a 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, designer laminate floors throughout the entire house. No carpet! Huge Master closet and a fenced yard. Close to I-295, Airport, and Mayport. Pets allowed with non-refundable deposit.