Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 in Mandarin - This 3/2 home features a screened in back porch, central a/c, w/d conn in the 2 car garage, dining room and living room, vaulted ceilings, workshop and sits on a pond.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5295053)