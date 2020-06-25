3625 DELLWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room

Want a home in Murray Hill close to the restaurant and entertainment area on Edgewood, such as Moon River Pizza and Murray Hill Theater? Be quick on this one.Beautify hardwood floors.A large 3 bedroom and one and a half bath.Exceptionally nice master bedroom / master bath area. Very modern and almost newly remodeled large kitchen. Separate dining room open to living room and kitchen. Lots of ceiling fans. Did we mention beautiful hardwood floors. Real wood. Mud room on back off kitchen. Separate free standing one car garage. Covered patio with ceiling fan in back yard for your cookout event.W/D hookup in garage.Fenced yard.Don't miss out on this one.Verify all details. No sign on property.