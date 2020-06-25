All apartments in Jacksonville
3625 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

3625 DELLWOOD AVE

3625 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Want a home in Murray Hill close to the restaurant and entertainment area on Edgewood, such as Moon River Pizza and Murray Hill Theater? Be quick on this one.Beautify hardwood floors.A large 3 bedroom and one and a half bath.Exceptionally nice master bedroom / master bath area. Very modern and almost newly remodeled large kitchen. Separate dining room open to living room and kitchen. Lots of ceiling fans. Did we mention beautiful hardwood floors. Real wood. Mud room on back off kitchen. Separate free standing one car garage. Covered patio with ceiling fan in back yard for your cookout event.W/D hookup in garage.Fenced yard.Don't miss out on this one.Verify all details. No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
3625 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 3625 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3625 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
