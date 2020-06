Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This rental is located in a quiet, sought-after San Marco community, within walking distance to Hendricks Elementary (A-School Grade). Granite countertops, tile flooring, and updated bath. There is plenty of space to entertain in the tranquility of the huge yard. This price and location can't be beat! *Ground floor unit.