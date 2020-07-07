All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11

3610 Kirkpatrick Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3610 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the gated community of Willow Ridge. The second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is ready to move in.Beautiful wood floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms Includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful preserve view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have any available units?
3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have?
Some of 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 pet-friendly?
No, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 offers parking.
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have a pool?
Yes, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 has a pool.
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have accessible units?
No, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia