3610 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Cedar Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the gated community of Willow Ridge. The second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is ready to move in.Beautiful wood floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms Includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful preserve view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 have any available units?
3610 KIRKPATRICK CIR 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.