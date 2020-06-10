All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

360 CANDLEBARK DR

360 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

360 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Immaculate 3/2 home in the desirable Waterleaf subdivision available IMMEDIATELY! Neutral interior with tile flooring in main living areas. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with patio. Enjoy all the community amenities including a pool, splash pad, pool pavillion, basketball court and playground! Regular community events, nature trails and stocked fishing ponds! Minutes to NS Mayport, the beaches and St. John's Town Center. Washer and dryer connect. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Lawn service and weed/pest control included. Non-smokers only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
360 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 360 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
360 CANDLEBARK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 CANDLEBARK DR is pet friendly.
Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 360 CANDLEBARK DR does offer parking.
Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 360 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 360 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 360 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 CANDLEBARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
