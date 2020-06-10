360 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 3/2 home in the desirable Waterleaf subdivision available IMMEDIATELY! Neutral interior with tile flooring in main living areas. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with patio. Enjoy all the community amenities including a pool, splash pad, pool pavillion, basketball court and playground! Regular community events, nature trails and stocked fishing ponds! Minutes to NS Mayport, the beaches and St. John's Town Center. Washer and dryer connect. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Lawn service and weed/pest control included. Non-smokers only, please.