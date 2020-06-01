All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 36 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
36 E 3rd Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

36 E 3rd Street

36 3rd St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

36 3rd St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
JUST RENOVATED! Spacious 2/2 with large front porch in the heart of beloved Springfield! - This downstairs apartment has brand new EVERYTHING offering wooden floors throughout, fresh paint, new blinds, and lots of windows for ample natural lighting. The living room is HUGE with cosmetic fireplace and opens up to the perfect formal dining room. You will love to cook and entertain in this kitchen that offers brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, with a ton of counter space. Appliances include range, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, and microwave range. Master suite offers dual closets, huge bathroom with soaking tub and 2 separate vanities. Laundry room (washer and dryer connections only) is located just off of kitchen and provides for extra storage space. On street parking available only. 1/2 block to Uptown Kitchen and walking distance to Springfield's breweries, restaurants, shopping, and parks! CALL NOW!

Sorry, no pets.

CALL OR TEXT FRANK NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR! 904-415-4027

$1375.00 + $10 admin fee + $50 Water/Sewer = $1435 monthly

Frank Lemaster
904-415-4027
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 E 3rd Street have any available units?
36 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 36 E 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 36 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 36 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 E 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 36 E 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 36 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 36 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia