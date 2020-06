Amenities

AVONDALE 2nd FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT: From 5 Points, Riverside Ave. west to right on Edgewood to left on Herschel to 4-plex on right. 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room with built-ins, open front porch, kitchen (R/R) window AC, gas heat, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath, approx. 800 sq. ft., $695 sec. deposit, 1 year lease, off-street parking, may consider cat with NRPF, [ATIBOX dj] unit #3, available 7/1/20