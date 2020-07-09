All apartments in Jacksonville
3572 Park Street

3572 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3572 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Charming historic bungalow in Avondale - Jax, FL

Charming historic bungalow in beautiful Avondale, originally built in 1917, and has been fully and lovingly restored. Walking distance to the Shops of Avondale, Orsay, and South, nearby 5 Points and downtown. This home has off-street parking, an open front porch and backyard patio space to enjoy this great neighborhood. Inside features a spacious living/dining area for entertaining, high 9'6" ceilings with crown moulding, and hardwood floors in the living/dining area, hallway, and bedroom. Central heating and A/C.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286204
Property Id 286204

(RLNE5826359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 Park Street have any available units?
3572 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3572 Park Street have?
Some of 3572 Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
3572 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3572 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 3572 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 3572 Park Street offers parking.
Does 3572 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3572 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 Park Street have a pool?
No, 3572 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 3572 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 3572 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3572 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.

