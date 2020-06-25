All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:54 PM

3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD

3545 Caroline Vale Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3545 Caroline Vale Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLEAN and affordable 2-stories single family home w/ 3BRM/2BA, waiting to become your new cozy home. Freshly painted in and out, laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen. New carpet in stairs, new vertical blinds. Spacious, Open layout with large living/dining area and high ceilings, a downstairs master bedroom and 2 upper floor bedrooms, a pass-through from the kitchen. The attached garage is ducted for A/C and heating so it could be used for other purposes. A sliding glass door from the kitchen to a large private outside deck and fenced backyard. HURRY, This one won't last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have any available units?
3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have?
Some of 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD offers parking.
Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have a pool?
No, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia