3545 CAROLINE VALE BLVD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CLEAN and affordable 2-stories single family home w/ 3BRM/2BA, waiting to become your new cozy home. Freshly painted in and out, laminate flooring throughout and tile in kitchen. New carpet in stairs, new vertical blinds. Spacious, Open layout with large living/dining area and high ceilings, a downstairs master bedroom and 2 upper floor bedrooms, a pass-through from the kitchen. The attached garage is ducted for A/C and heating so it could be used for other purposes. A sliding glass door from the kitchen to a large private outside deck and fenced backyard. HURRY, This one won't last!!!