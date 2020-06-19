All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3540 Sunnyside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3540 Sunnyside Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 5:33 AM

3540 Sunnyside Dr

3540 Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Miramar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3540 Sunnyside Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Short term, 6-8 month lease only on this must see riverfront home on large, beautifully manicured lot. Dock & boathouse. Living, dining and family rooms have hardwood floor and enjoy spectacular views of the river. Florida room across back of house.Kitchen has butcher block island and two walk-in pantries. Lawn/shrub maintenance is included. Tenant shall water as necessary (irrigation system on well). Fireplaces are for decoration only and cannot be used. Items excluded from lease: Boat lift (no use by tenant), detached building (no access by tenant), garbage disposal, wall heater in bath. Carpets will be cleaned/stretched. Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at approval. Application fee $60/person 18 & over. Application instructions and sample lease will be provided by showing agent.Some pictures reflect how the rooms looked furnished previously.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have any available units?
3540 Sunnyside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have?
Some of 3540 Sunnyside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Sunnyside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Sunnyside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Sunnyside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Sunnyside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Sunnyside Dr offers parking.
Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Sunnyside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have a pool?
No, 3540 Sunnyside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have accessible units?
No, 3540 Sunnyside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Sunnyside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Sunnyside Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia