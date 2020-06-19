3540 Sunnyside Dr

Amenities
Short term, 6-8 month lease only on this must see riverfront home on large, beautifully manicured lot. Dock & boathouse. Living, dining and family rooms have hardwood floor and enjoy spectacular views of the river. Florida room across back of house.Kitchen has butcher block island and two walk-in pantries. Lawn/shrub maintenance is included. Tenant shall water as necessary (irrigation system on well). Fireplaces are for decoration only and cannot be used. Items excluded from lease: Boat lift (no use by tenant), detached building (no access by tenant), garbage disposal, wall heater in bath. Carpets will be cleaned/stretched. Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at approval. Application fee $60/person 18 & over. Application instructions and sample lease will be provided by showing agent.Some pictures reflect how the rooms looked furnished previously.