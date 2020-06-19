3540 Sunnyside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Short term, 6-8 month lease only on this must see riverfront home on large, beautifully manicured lot. Dock & boathouse. Living, dining and family rooms have hardwood floor and enjoy spectacular views of the river. Florida room across back of house.Kitchen has butcher block island and two walk-in pantries. Lawn/shrub maintenance is included. Tenant shall water as necessary (irrigation system on well). Fireplaces are for decoration only and cannot be used. Items excluded from lease: Boat lift (no use by tenant), detached building (no access by tenant), garbage disposal, wall heater in bath. Carpets will be cleaned/stretched. Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at approval. Application fee $60/person 18 & over. Application instructions and sample lease will be provided by showing agent.Some pictures reflect how the rooms looked furnished previously.