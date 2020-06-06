All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

3536 Hartsfield Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful townhome in Hillcrest one of the larger more desirable floorplans with the kitchen as you enter the home to the right, the single car garage opens to the kitchen you have archways to the family room and a half bath downstairs with a patio off the family room. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs with the laundry closet will not have to go up and down the stairs to do the laundry the bedrooms are a nice size with a full master suite. This townhome has 1755 square feet of living space and it right inside the entrance to the subdivision - it's very nice / close to Mayport, shopping, right off 295 and Merrill / Fort Carolina roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have any available units?
3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have?
Some of 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR offers parking.
Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have a pool?
No, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have accessible units?
No, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
