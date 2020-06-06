3536 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful townhome in Hillcrest one of the larger more desirable floorplans with the kitchen as you enter the home to the right, the single car garage opens to the kitchen you have archways to the family room and a half bath downstairs with a patio off the family room. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs with the laundry closet will not have to go up and down the stairs to do the laundry the bedrooms are a nice size with a full master suite. This townhome has 1755 square feet of living space and it right inside the entrance to the subdivision - it's very nice / close to Mayport, shopping, right off 295 and Merrill / Fort Carolina roads.