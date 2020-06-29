All apartments in Jacksonville
3522 PINE ST
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

3522 PINE ST

3522 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Pine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CLASSIC AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT; Beautiful classic brick Avondale duplex with spacious upstairs apt available. Less than 1 block to Shops of Avondale and St. Johns River. Large living room plus attached sunroom perfect for a home office, 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths with vintage tile (en suite), gorgeous refinished original oak and heart pine floors throughout, formal dining room large enough for amazing dinner parties, kitchen (R/R), approx 1680 sq ft, washer/dryer, $1800 sec dep, 1 yr lease, off street parking, water & sewer plus lawn service included, no pets, no smoking [ATK DSW pm] avail now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 PINE ST have any available units?
3522 PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 PINE ST have?
Some of 3522 PINE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3522 PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3522 PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3522 PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3522 PINE ST offers parking.
Does 3522 PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 PINE ST have a pool?
No, 3522 PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3522 PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 3522 PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
