3522 PINE ST

CLASSIC AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT; Beautiful classic brick Avondale duplex with spacious upstairs apt available. Less than 1 block to Shops of Avondale and St. Johns River. Large living room plus attached sunroom perfect for a home office, 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths with vintage tile (en suite), gorgeous refinished original oak and heart pine floors throughout, formal dining room large enough for amazing dinner parties, kitchen (R/R), approx 1680 sq ft, washer/dryer, $1800 sec dep, 1 yr lease, off street parking, water & sewer plus lawn service included, no pets, no smoking [ATK DSW pm] avail now