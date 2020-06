Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom block home has new carpeting and been freshly painted and updated. Eating space in the kitchen, living room, large family room and a large back yard with plenty of parking. This lovely home is ready for you to move-in and enjoyment. Convenient to shopping and more.