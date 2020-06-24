All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 14 2019

3520 PINE ST

3520 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Pine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CLASSIC AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT; Beautiful classic brick Avondale duplex with spacious downstairs apt available. Less than 1 block to Shoppes of Avondale. Large living room plus attached sunroom perfect for a home office, 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths with vintage tile (en suite), gorgeous refinished original oak and heart pine floors throughout, formal dining room large enough for amazing dinner parties, kitchen (R/R), approx 1680 sq ft, laundry w/ washer/dryer (as-is), $1800 sec dep, 1 yr lease, off street parking, water & sewer plus lawn service included, no pets, no smoking [ATK DSW] avail 4/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 PINE ST have any available units?
3520 PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 PINE ST have?
Some of 3520 PINE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3520 PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3520 PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3520 PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3520 PINE ST offers parking.
Does 3520 PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 PINE ST have a pool?
No, 3520 PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3520 PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 3520 PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
