Do you need a large house? This house is a 5 bedroom 1 bath. It has a large living room with a eat in kitchen. It has carpet through out the entire house. Come check out this house if you need alot of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3518 Hibiscus Street have any available units?
3518 Hibiscus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.